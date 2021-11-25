Uttar Pradesh Turning Into Country's 'Most Connected Region': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Uttar Pradesh is turning into the most connected region of the country with the efforts of the "double engine government".

During his address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Noida International Airport here, PM Modi said, "After seven years of independence, for the first time, Uttar Pradesh has started getting what it has always deserved. It is turning into the most connected region of the country with the efforts of double engine government."

"Noida International Airport will play a major role in the growing aviation sector of India and will be a key centre of maintenance, repair and operations of aircraft."

PM Modi also informed that the maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO facility coming up in 40 acres will give employment to hundreds of young people.

The Prime Minister today laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia at the project site.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG.

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) is developing Noida International Airport under the PPP model in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Central government.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the International Airport near Jewar will be developed as an Aviation Hub which is conceived to provide all the modern, efficient and hi-tech facilities. The airport area when fully operational is expected to have Aero and Non-Aero activities along with MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) facilities.

The present project envisages an area of land requirement measuring 3500 acres. In the first phase of development, only 1327 hectares of land would be developed.

Noida International Airport is strategically located, which is at a road distance of about 72 km from IGI Airport, 40 km from Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad respectively, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra.

The projected cost of the proposed project is estimated at around Rs 15000- 20000 crore and the development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of around Rs 10,050 crore.

The work at the airport is scheduled to be completed by 2024.