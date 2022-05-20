Couple Found Dead With Throats Slit, Man's Father Arrested: UP Cops

Uttar Pradesh: Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)

A day after a newly-wed couple was found dead with their throats slit here, police on Friday arrested the man's father and charged him with murder.

Shivam Tiwari (27), a vendor, and his wife Julie Tiwari (24) were found dead with their throat slit inside their bedroom on Thursday morning.

Additional DCP (West) Brajesh Srivastava on Friday said, "We initially detained father Deep Tiwari, alias Deepak, a tea vendor, on suspicion because he was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Deepak later confessed to his crime, claiming that he killed his son and daughter-in-law with a knife. We have also recovered the weapon." The accused said he first killed his daughter-in-law and then his son. According to police, the accused was not happy with the marriage of his son with Julie. He told officials that his son had married Julie at a mass marriage organised in December last year.

"The accused said since Julie came to the house, not a single day passed peacefully. He claimed that Julie used to say that she is under the influence of spirits. This is why he killed both his son and the daughter-in-law," the officer said.