Uttar Pradesh Conducted Over 20 Lakh COVID-19 Tests Till Now: Official

Uttar Pradesh tested 91,830 samples for COVID-19 on Monday. (File)

Uttar Pradesh has become the second state after Tamil Nadu to cross the 20-lakh mark in terms of the number of samples tested for COVID-19, Alok Kumar, Secretary to the UP Chief Minister, said today.

"State UP govt tested 91,830 samples for COVID-19 yesterday and in the process becomes the second state, after Tamil Nadu, to cross the 20 lakh COVID-19 testing mark," tweeted Mr Kumar.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 26,204 active COVID-19 cases.