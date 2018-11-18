Modi Ji Is PM, Yogi Ji Is Chief Minister, Still Ram In A Tent: BJP Leader

There should be no more delay in the construction of Ram temple, says UP BJP leader Surendra Singh

Surendra Singh, the BJP lawmaker from Ballia apparently criticised the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for not being able to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya, despite holding powerful positions.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr Singh said, "We have a great Prime Minister like Modi Ji and a great Chief Minister like Yogi Ji, who are both believers of Hinduism. But unfortunately, during their governance, Lord Ram stays in a tent. This is unfortunate for India and the Hindu society. One should make such a situation that Ram temple must be created in Ayodhya itself."

There should be no more delay in the construction of the temple said the BJP leader. "God is beyond the Constitution. There should be no delay. Ram Temple should be constructed in its designated place Ayodhya," said the BJP lawmaker.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on November 12 said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built "when Lord Ram wants it".

"The BJP has explained its stand on Ram temple in its Sankalp patra. Every work is done by God," Mr Sharma told reporters.

"The sooner the benevolence of Lord Ram showers, the work (constructing the temple) will be accomplished. When Lord Ram wants, he will become the kaarak (factor) and kaaran (reason)," he added.

The Supreme Court on October 29 had adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter, which challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court that divided the disputed land into three parts.