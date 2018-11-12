Top Court Refuses Urgent Ayodhya Hearing: 'It's Coming Up In January'

Supreme Court had said the Ayodhya case would be heard in January

The Supreme Court today rejected an urgent hearing of the Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute and said it would be taken up in the first week January as it had decided. The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had petitioned the top court to take up the Ayodhya case earlier than January.

"We have already passed the order. The appeals are coming up in January. Permission declined," said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Last month, the Supreme Court had said in a four-minute hearing that the case would be heard in January. "We have our own priorities," Chief Justice Gogoi had said, rejecting the Uttar Pradesh government's argument that it was a 100-year-old dispute that should be taken up on priority.

The court ruling has triggered demands within the BJP and various groups linked to its ideological mentor RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) for an ordinance or special order by the central government to facilitate a Ram temple at the site.

Some 14 petitions have challenged the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict partitioning the land into three, between the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram, a party to the case).