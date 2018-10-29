Call For Ordinance To Fast-Forward Ram Temple In Ayodhya Grows

The Supreme Court adjourned the case till January to fix hearing date, saying it had other priorities.

The demand that the government pass an Ordinance to clear the decks for building a Ram Temple at Ayodhya gained momentum today after the Supreme Court hit pause on the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit. Within hours of the court pushing back the hearing to January, Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders like Sanjeev Baliyan and Vinay Katiyar and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, pushed for an Ordinance as a contingency plan to fast-forward the temple.

The RSS, which admitted to hoping for a positive judgment from the top court and the work at the temple site to be underway before 2019, today called for an "early decision".

"With the construction of the temple, an atmosphere of unity and harmony will be created. With this in view, the Supreme Court should make an early decision and if there are any difficulties, the government should make a law to remove all hurdles in the way of giving land for temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site," Arun Kumar, the chief spokesperson of the RSS said.

In his Vijaya Dashami speech, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had sought an "appropriate and requisite" law to build the temple before "certain elements" could stall the top court's judgment.

BJP leader Sanjeev Baliyan, who is among the four BJP leaders named in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, said he was "surprised" at the "priorities" of the top court. "I am of the view that the Ram temple should be constructed. The government should explore all possibilities," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

His party colleague Vinay Katiyar blamed the Congress for the delay in the top court's decision. "People like Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan are pressing for delaying the issue. Till when will Ram bhakts (devotees) wait? In 2019, the Congress will come to know," PTI quoted him as saying.

In the election year, the temple issue has made the journey from the backpages of the Uttar Pradesh BJP manifesto to the headlines. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and religious leaders in the state -- which sends the highest number of lawmakers to parliament -- have mentioned it.

The BJP's central leaders have not commented on the matter. In June, the BJP had denied reports that party chief Amit Shah said the construction of the temple would start before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at a meeting in Hyderabad.