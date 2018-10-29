Supreme Court To Decide Date Of Hearing Of Ayodhya Case In January

Ayodhya hearing: The Supreme Court has adjourned the case till January to fix date for hearing

The Supreme Court today said it will decide in January the date for the hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case. It also adjourned till the winter month the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict that divided into three parts the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, in today's hearing that folded up after four minutes, said an appropriate bench will fix a date for the hearing, meaning the court may not necessarily hear the pleas in January itself, barely months away from the general elections.

An early hearing was likely to benefit the ruling BJP which has promised its supporters that a temple in Ayodhya will be built, though in keeping with the law; the party will hope for a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court before the general election next year.

On September 27, the top court declined to refer to a five-judge Constitution bench whether observations made by the Supreme Court in 1994 that a mosque was not integral to Islam, which had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute, could be reconsidered.