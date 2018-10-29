"Hindus Running Out Of Patience": Minister Giriraj Singh On Ram Temple

Giriraj Singh said he fears what will happen if Hindus lose patience.

Hindus are running out of patience on the Ram temple issue, Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday.

"Shri Ram" is the cornerstone of the faith of the Hindus, the minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises said.

His comments came on a day a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said an "appropriate bench" will decide in January next year the future course of hearing on the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

"The Congress has decided to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue... Hindus are running out of patience. I fear what will happen if Hindus lose patience," Mr Singh said.

Fourteen appeals have been filed against the high court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.