Centre Must Pave Way For Construction Of Ram Remple: RSS Leader

The Supreme Court has pushed Ayodhya Case verdict to January.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's senior leader Arun Kumar on Monday said that either the Supreme Court must take a decision on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya or the central government should bring a law to pave the way for its construction.

Mr Kumar's statement comes a day after the top court adjourned the hearing of Ayodhya title suit till January.

He said that the High Court, in its decision, has already accepted that it is the birthplace of Lord Ram, adding that facts and evidence have also proved that a structure was built there only after the destruction of a temple and hence a temple existed there before.

"Sangh is of the opinion that a grand temple must be constructed at the birthplace of Lord Ram at the earliest and a land for it must be provided," Mr Kumar said.

He also added that the construction of the temple would create an atmosphere of harmony in the country. Temple construction will create an atmosphere of goodwill and solidarity in the country. With this vision in mind, the Supreme Court must take a decision very soon. If there are any difficulties in this, the Government must bring an ordinance to remove all hurdles in the way of constructing a grand temple, he added.

On Monday, the top court adjourned the matter which challenged the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010, which had ordered division of the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.