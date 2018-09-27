Welcome Top Court Order, Hope For Ayodhya Verdict Soon: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said he welcomed the order by the Supreme Court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's order that refused to revisit its 1994 ruling that the government can acquire land that a mosque is built on - a decision that means that the politically-charged Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute case can be taken up without any delay.

"Those who don't want a resolution, they are trying to hinder the process. Supreme Court's decision is important, we welcome it. Hope Supreme Court will listen to the [Ram Temple] matter and deliver a verdict soon," Mr Adityanath said.