Welcome Top Court Order, Hope For Ayodhya Verdict Soon: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's order that refused to revisit its 1994 ruling that the government can acquire land that a mosque is built on - a decision that means that the politically-charged Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute case can be taken up without any delay.
"Those who don't want a resolution, they are trying to hinder the process. Supreme Court's decision is important, we welcome it. Hope Supreme Court will listen to the [Ram Temple] matter and deliver a verdict soon," Mr Adityanath said.