5 Takeaways From The Big Ayodhya-Linked Verdict Today

The main Ayodhya hearings in the Supreme Court will begin from the end of October

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today delivered a verdict that has huge implications for deciding whether a temple can be built on the spot where the Babri Masjid was razed in Ayodhya in 1992. The top court said today that it will not review an earlier verdict, delivered in 1994, about whether a mosque is fundamental to the practice of Islam. With this judgement today, the three judges who are deciding what is called "the title suit" to decide who the disputed land in Ayodhya belongs to have fixed hearings starting on October 29.