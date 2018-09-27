Live Updates: Supreme Court To Revisit 1994 Verdict On Whether Mosque Essential For Congregation, Prayers

Supreme Court verdict could impact whether a temple will be built at Ayodhya or not.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will decide whether the Ismail Farooqui judgement in which it was said that mosque is not integral part of Islam will go to a larger Constitution bench or not. It could also be one of the last verdicts that Chief Justice Misra deliver, before he retires.

In 1994, the Supreme Court said that namaz could be offered anywhere and that a mosque was not necessary for this. It also ruled that the government could, therefore, if needed, acquire the land that a mosque is built on.

Muslim litigants say that this decades-old verdict played a big role in the disputed land in Ayodhya being divided in 2010 into three parts by the Allahabad High Court: it split the land between Hindu and Muslim parties, though the main part was given to Hindus. The Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque was destroyed in 1992 by karsewaks or right-wing volunteers who said that it had to be brought down so that a temple could be built to Lord Ram, who they say was born right here.

