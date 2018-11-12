Ayodhya Temple Will Be Built When Ram Wants It: UP Deputy Chief Minister

Dinesh Sharma was in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday to attend a programme at the residence of Uttar Pradesh co-operative minister Mukut Bihari Verma.

All India | | Updated: November 12, 2018 15:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ayodhya Temple Will Be Built When Ram Wants It: UP Deputy Chief Minister

Dinesh Sharma said India runs on "religion and belief" (File Photo)

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh: 

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built "when Lord Ram wants it".

Mr Sharma was in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday to attend a programme at the residence of Uttar Pradesh co-operative minister Mukut Bihari Verma.

"The BJP has explained its stand on Ram temple in its Sankalp patra. Every work is done by God," Mr Sharma told reporters.

"The sooner the benevolence of Lord Ram showers, the work (constructing the temple) will be accomplished. When Lord Ram wants, he will become the kaarak (factor) and kaaran (reason)," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister also said, "Our country runs on religion and belief. And, it motivates us to move on the path of piety."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ram TempleAyodhyaDinesh Sharma

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ananth KumarChhattisgarh Election 2018Cyclone GajaTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRishabh PantMithali RajAyodhya

................................ Advertisement ................................