Watch: UP Sports Minister, Running Late, Sprints To File Election Papers

UP Assembly Elections: Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari on way to file nomination papers.

Running late to meet the day's deadline of filing nomination papers for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, state Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari was seen sprinting towards the office of the returning officer in the Ballia collectorate on Friday.

Mr Tiwari has been declared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from the Phephna Assembly seat of the district.

#WATCH | UP Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari sprinted to Collectorate Office in Ballia y'day as he was running late to file his nomination. Y'day nominations were scheduled to be filed by 3 pm & the minister was running late, nomination process still ongoing#UttarPradeshElectionspic.twitter.com/99HSIPHwoA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022

In a video footage shared widely on social media, Mr Tiwari -- wearing a saffron safa and a garland -- could be seen running from the Ballia Collectorate office's main gate to the nomination hall.

He wanted to meet Friday' deadline of 3 pm, even though the last date of filing the nomination papers for the Phephna Assembly constituency is February 11.

His security staff was also seen sprinting beside him trying to keep up with the pace.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.