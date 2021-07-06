5-Year-Old Girl Found Murdered In Uttar Pradesh: Police

The girl was abducted and murdered due to some enmity, police said. (Representational)

The body of a five-year-old girl with her throat slit was found hours after she went missing in this district, the police said on Tuesday.

The girl had gone missing on Monday afternoon and her bloodstained body was recovered in the night from the drain outside her neighbour's house, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Bhaskar Mishra said.

He added that a sharp-edged weapon was used in the crime.

The SHO said that based on the complaint of the child's mother, a case of abduction was registered initially, and later the section of murder was added to it.

Mr Mishra said it seems that the girl was abducted and murdered due to some enmity. Some have been detained in this connection and are being interrogated, the SHO said.