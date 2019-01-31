Use Budget Session For Constructive Debates: PM Modi To Lawmakers

Budget session: PM Narendra Modi asked lawmakers to use the session constructively

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked all lawmakers to use the budget session of parliament for constructive debates. He said those who do not take interest in discussions face the risk of creating resentment against them in society.

"Small things reach the common man. Those who do not have interest in discussions, resentment is generated against them in the society," PM Modi told reporters outside parliament.

"I hope legislators will keep these sentiments in mind and will utilise this session and participate in the debates that benefit parliament, benefit government and people, and make use of the opportunity," PM Modi said.

He reiterated that his government's core policy is "sabka saath, sabka vikas" (development for all). "We are looking forward to discussing all issues," PM Modi said.

The last interim budget of the NDA government led by PM Modi before the Lok Sabha elections due by May will be presented tomorrow. Analysts have predicted the government is likely to announce pro-farmer and small industry-friendly moves in the interim budget.

PM Modi is considering three options for a relief package to help farmers suffering because of low crop prices at a cost of as much as Rs 3 lakh crore, Reuters reported last week citing three unnamed government sources. The possibilities are a direct payment to all landowning farmers, compensation for those who sold produce below government prices, and a loan-waiver programme.

With inputs from agencies