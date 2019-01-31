Budget Session Of Parliament Begins Today, President To Address Both Houses: LIVE Updates

The session, which ends on February 13 will begin with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 31, 2019 10:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Budget Session Of Parliament Begins Today, President To Address Both Houses: LIVE Updates

It will be the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha

New Delhi: 

Parliament will meet from today till February 13 for the Budget session with interim budget to be presented on February 1.

The session, which ends on February 13 will begin with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It will be the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha as the elections are likely to be held in April-May.

On the eve of Budget session, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said all parties have assured their cooperation in smooth functioning of the house and urged the members to raise issues of national importance.

The brief session will have 10 sittings and the government is expected to make another push for getting the triple talaq bill passed in the Rajya Sabha, where it is pending.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the budget session:


Jan 31, 2019
10:31 (IST)
Talking about the Budget session being the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suggested that members make it a fruitful session by raising issues of national importance. Ms Mahajan also said it is up to the government if it wants to bring an interim budget or vote-on-account
No more content

Trending

Budget Session 2019Parliament budget session

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2019Interim BudgetJind Election ResultH-1B VisasChanda KochharIND vs NZWagonRLive TVRam TempleHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesChandrababu NaiduGalaxy MRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................