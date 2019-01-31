Budget Session Of Parliament Begins Today, President To Address Both Houses: LIVE Updates

It will be the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha

Parliament will meet from today till February 13 for the Budget session with interim budget to be presented on February 1.

The session, which ends on February 13 will begin with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It will be the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha as the elections are likely to be held in April-May.

On the eve of Budget session, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said all parties have assured their cooperation in smooth functioning of the house and urged the members to raise issues of national importance.

The brief session will have 10 sittings and the government is expected to make another push for getting the triple talaq bill passed in the Rajya Sabha, where it is pending.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the budget session: