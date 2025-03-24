Parliament Live Updates: The Parliament resumed on Monday with discussions expected on various bills in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. However, chaos erupted within a few minutes of the proceedings, resulting in both Houses being adjourned.
In Rajya Sabha, loud protests began, demanding an explanation from the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the Congress' position on the reservation for Muslims. BJP MP Kiren Rijiju said a “senior Congress leader holding a constitutional post has made a statement that they (Congress) are going to change the Constitution of India to provide reservation to the Muslim community. We can not take this statement lightly.”
Leader of the House JP Nadda added it is stated in the Constitution that reservation will not be given based on religion.
While Lok Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
In the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Finance Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing, and in the Rajya Sabha, she will seek the passing of The Banking Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Here are Live Updates from the Parliament Budget Session:
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Union Minister Kiren Rijiju demands sacking of Karnataka deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over remarks on Constitution.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Holds Meeting with JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday held a meeting with Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for a structured discussion in the Upper House of Parliament on the issue of judicial accountability and the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act. The two leaders held closed-door consultations with Dhankhar in his chamber. The meeting began at 11:30 am.
The meeting was held in reference to the observations Dhankhar made in the House on March 21 while responding to the points raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over the recovery of cash from the residence of a high court judge.
Dhankhar had referred to the mechanism for judicial appointments after the passage of the NJAC Act in 2014. The legislation was struck down by the Supreme Court later.
#BudgetSession2025 #RajyaSabha adjourned till 2:00 PM@VPIndia pic.twitter.com/5LxRvVvI11— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) March 24, 2025
Parliament Budget Session Update
#BudgetSession2025 #LokSabha adjourned till 12:00 Noon@ombirlakota @LokSabhaSectt @loksabhaspeaker pic.twitter.com/N4G9Iuwium— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) March 24, 2025
Parliament Budget Session Update
Chaos erupted in Rajya Sabha as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju raised the issue of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's reported remarks on constitutional change for Muslim reservation.
#WATCH | Ruckus breaks out in Rajya Sabha as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju raises the issue of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's reported remarks on Constitutional change for Muslim reservation. pic.twitter.com/uJE81K1xft— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025