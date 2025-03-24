Parliament Live Updates: The Parliament resumed on Monday with discussions expected on various bills in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. However, chaos erupted within a few minutes of the proceedings, resulting in both Houses being adjourned.

In Rajya Sabha, loud protests began, demanding an explanation from the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the Congress' position on the reservation for Muslims. BJP MP Kiren Rijiju said a “senior Congress leader holding a constitutional post has made a statement that they (Congress) are going to change the Constitution of India to provide reservation to the Muslim community. We can not take this statement lightly.”

Leader of the House JP Nadda added it is stated in the Constitution that reservation will not be given based on religion.

While Lok Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Finance Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing, and in the Rajya Sabha, she will seek the passing of The Banking Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2024.

