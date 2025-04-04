Parliament Live Updates: On the last day of the Budget Session, the Centre will look to pass several key legislations, including the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy will introduce a Bill to amend the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and the Mental Healthcare (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
A day after the Rajya Sabha discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill past midnight and then passed it with 128 votes in its favour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a nod to the legislation a "watershed moment". The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in Parliament.
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it will benefit crores of people from the Muslim community.
The Budget Session of the Parliament was convened in two parts; it commenced on January 31 and went till February 13. The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will end on April 4.
Live Updates From The Last Of Parliament's Budget Session:
What's New In The Waqf Amendment Bill?
The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.
The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.
What Union Minister Said During Waqf Debate
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it will benefit crores of people from the Muslim community.
During a debate on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill.
Parliament Passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill
The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed."
The Lok Sabha, which discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.
The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in Parliament. The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.
Bills On Agenda On Last Day On Budget Session
On the final day of the Parliament's Budget Session, the Centre is pushing to pass several key legislations.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to introduce the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, which aims to reserve seats for Scheduled Tribes in Goa and rescind seats in the Legislative Assembly.
Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy will introduce a Bill to amend the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and the Mental Healthcare (Amendment) Bill, 2024.