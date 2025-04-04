Parliament Live Updates: On the last day of the Budget Session, the Centre will look to pass several key legislations, including the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy will introduce a Bill to amend the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and the Mental Healthcare (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

A day after the Rajya Sabha discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill past midnight and then passed it with 128 votes in its favour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a nod to the legislation a "watershed moment". The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in Parliament.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it will benefit crores of people from the Muslim community.

The Budget Session of the Parliament was convened in two parts; it commenced on January 31 and went till February 13. The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will end on April 4.

Live Updates From The Last Of Parliament's Budget Session: