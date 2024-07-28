Expecting Over 18 Lakh Visitors From India In 2024: US Consul General

Our relationship with India is important, said the US Consul General. (Representational)

US Consul General Melinda Pavek on Sunday said that over 18 lakh people from India are expected to visit the United States this year.

"Our relationship with India is important and facilitating people-to-people connections is at its core," she said while inaugurating the relocated Visa Application Center (VAC) in Kolkata.

Consul General Pavek emphasised the recognition offered by both countries of the immense potential in collaborating across critical and emerging sectors such as technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and space exploration.

She also said, "Streamlined visa processes and facilities that prioritize efficiency and transparency facilitate these collaborations, empowering Indians and Americans to explore new ventures and partnerships. This year, we anticipate more than 1.8 million travellers from India with travel to the United States, further growing the ties between our nations."

The relocated Visa Application Centre is situated at Pataka House (4th Floor), 57B, Mirza Ghalib Street, Taltala, Kolkata, with its operations starting today.

The relocated VAC will have larger facilities, and nearly twice the number of intake windows to speed up processing times for customers. Bathrooms and processing windows there have been built with wheelchair accessibility in mind. It also offers bilingual signage in English and Bengali to guide applicants, and convenient windows for passport pick up and drop off.

With these more customer-centric new features, the VAC is expected to make the entire visa application process more efficient.

Ms Pavek was joined by Jeffrey Miles, Visas Coordinator for the US Mission in India. Mr Miles highlighted the surge in interest in travel to the US while praising the work of consular officials across the country as they worked to reduce wait times.

Mentioning the remarkable achievements of the consular staff in the last year, Mr Miles said, "In 2023 alone, the US Embassy and Consulates in India processed a record-breaking 1.4 million US visas. This includes over 700,000 visitor visas, demonstrating the immense interest in travel and cultural exchange between India and the United States."