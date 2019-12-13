US Urges India To Protect Rights Of Religious Minorities

"US urges India to protect the rights of its religious minorities," a State Department spokesperson said

The United States has urged India to protect the rights of religious minorities in the country in keeping with the constitution and democratic values as it continues to monitor the developments in various Indian states related to the contentious Citizenship Act.

"We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies," a US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The US urges India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India's Constitution and democratic values," the spokesperson said.

The Citizenship Act, which will provide Indian citizenship to migrants of religious minorities persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, and was signed by the President on Thursday.

The Citizenship Act has led to protests by the people in various states of the country, especially in the Northeast.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Citizenship Act provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities already in India from certain contiguous countries. It asserted that every nation has the right to enumerate and validate its citizenry, and to exercise the prerogative through various policies.

