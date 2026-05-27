US Team To Visit India From June 1-4 For Trade Pact Talks

The US team is visiting India from June 1-4 to finalise the details of the interim trade pact and take forward negotiations under the broader bilateral trade agreement on various areas such as market access, non-tariff measures, and customs facilitation, a government official said on Wednesday.

India and the US issued a joint statement on February 7, agreeing on a framework for an interim trade agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) negotiations.

Following that, the Indian side visited Washington DC on April 20-23, 2026, for an in-person round of meetings with their US counterparts.

"To carry forward the discussions, the US team led by the Chief Negotiator will be visiting India from June 1-4, 2026. It is proposed to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA on multiple areas such as market access, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment," the official said.

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