Donald Trump Tweets In Hindi Shortly Before Arriving In India

US President Donald Trump today tweeted in Hindi before arriving in India (AFP)

US President Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi shortly before his arrival in Ahmedabad for his first official visit to India. "We are eager to visit India. We are on our way, will meet everyone in a few hours," said the tweet in Hindi script, a first for the President who is fond of tweeting.

President Trump and his family will arrive a little before noon in Ahmedabad in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. On the first day of his 36-hour visit, President Trump will spend most of the day in Gujarat's largest city with Prime Minister Modi.

The two have exchanged a series of tweets before their greatly anticipated meeting.

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Earlier, PM Modi tweeted: "India awaits your arrival. Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad".

PM Modi tweeted his message in response to the American President's post as he was flying out of the US yesterday: "Departing for India with Melania!"