Donald Trump In India Day 1 LIVE Updates: US President, PM Modi's Mega Roadshow, Event In Ahmedabad Today

United States President Donald Trump will make his first official trip to India today. Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad for the first leg of his maiden India trip during which he will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address over one lakh people at a cricket stadium, before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with his wife Melania. Donald Trump, who is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during his Gujarat itinerary which is high on symbolism, especially after the bonhomie between the two leaders at the ''Howdy, Modi!'' event in Houston during the Indian prime minister''s visit to the US in September 2019. All eyes will be on the meeting between PM Modi and President Trump in Delhi, where an Indo-US trade deal is likely to be discussed. Hopes of an agreement between two of the world's largest economies have faded in recent days after differences over proposed tariffs by India to protect domestic manufacturers. India's action came after the US scrapped the general system of preferences that allowed the export of $5.6 billion worth of goods.
Here are the LIVE updates on Donald Trump India visit:
Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. #TrumpIndiaVisitpic.twitter.com/sKZnIh51Px- ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Gujarat: A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/c1xdbtgWkb- ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Gujarat: Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today. President Trump is arriving in India today, along with a high-level delegation. PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with him and participate in the event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/uLl3hQrv4M- ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of dance performers from Jammu and Kashmir perform near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They are one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/7H7zjqvQCY- ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Delhi: Hoardings of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in the national capital. The US President and the First Lady will arrive here later today after visiting Ahmedabad and Agra. pic.twitter.com/4dnA0QRrcU- ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
India awaits your arrival @POTUS@realDonaldTrump!- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020
Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.
See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i
Gujarat: Students of Sola Bhagwat school stand near Sabaramti Ashram in Ahmedabad, with the national flags of India and the US, to welcome US President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries who will visit the Ashram today. pic.twitter.com/wYA4FaUoxp- ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020