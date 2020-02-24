Donald Trump In India Day 1 LIVE Updates: US President, PM Modi's Mega Roadshow, Event In Ahmedabad Today

Donald Trump in India: On his first visit to India, US President Donald Trump will land in Ahmedabad.

United States President Donald Trump will make his first official trip to India today. Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad for the first leg of his maiden India trip during which he will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address over one lakh people at a cricket stadium, before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with his wife Melania. Donald Trump, who is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during his Gujarat itinerary which is high on symbolism, especially after the bonhomie between the two leaders at the ''Howdy, Modi!'' event in Houston during the Indian prime minister''s visit to the US in September 2019. All eyes will be on the meeting between PM Modi and President Trump in Delhi, where an Indo-US trade deal is likely to be discussed. Hopes of an agreement between two of the world's largest economies have faded in recent days after differences over proposed tariffs by India to protect domestic manufacturers. India's action came after the US scrapped the general system of preferences that allowed the export of $5.6 billion worth of goods.

Here are the LIVE updates on Donald Trump India visit:

Feb 24, 2020 09:56 (IST) Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad



Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. #TrumpIndiaVisitpic.twitter.com/sKZnIh51Px - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today.

Feb 24, 2020 09:54 (IST) Gujarat: 16 spots for drinking water set up outside Motera Stadium



Every spot for drinking water has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. Gujarat: A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/c1xdbtgWkb - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 Every spot for drinking water has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium.

Feb 24, 2020 09:47 (IST) Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where 'Namaste Trump' will be held today



Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today. President Trump is arriving in India today, along with a high-level delegation. PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with him and participate in the event at the stadium.

Gujarat: Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today. President Trump is arriving in India today, along with a high-level delegation. PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with him and participate in the event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/uLl3hQrv4M - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Feb 24, 2020 09:45 (IST) Donald Trump to arrive at Taj Mahal around 5:15 pm



According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Taj Mahal complex at 5:15 pm and will spend about an hour at the famed 17th-century mausoleum. "People can visit the Taj in the morning but tickets will be issued till 11:30 am, and by noon or so the premises will be cleared of visitors in view of the high-security arrangements for President Trump''s visit," he said on Sunday.



Feb 24, 2020 09:41 (IST) Entry to Taj Mahal Shuts at 11:30am Today



Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high-security arrangements, top officials.

Feb 24, 2020 09:39 (IST) WATCH: Dance performers perform near Sabarmati Ashram



A group of dance performers from Jammu and Kashmir perform near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They are one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. #WATCH Gujarat: A group of dance performers from Jammu and Kashmir perform near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They are one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/7H7zjqvQCY - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 A group of dance performers from Jammu and Kashmir perform near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They are one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.

Feb 24, 2020 09:33 (IST) Hoardings of US President, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Modi



Hoardings of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in the national capital, Delhi. The US President and the First Lady will arrive in Delhi later today after visiting Ahmedabad and Agra. Delhi: Hoardings of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in the national capital. The US President and the First Lady will arrive here later today after visiting Ahmedabad and Agra. pic.twitter.com/4dnA0QRrcU - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 Hoardings of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in the national capital, Delhi. The US President and the First Lady will arrive in Delhi later today after visiting Ahmedabad and Agra.

Feb 24, 2020 09:27 (IST) "See You Very Soon In Ahmedabad," PM Modi tweets



Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival in India on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "India awaits your arrival. See you very soon in Ahmedabad". PM Modi's tweeted his message in response to the American President's post as he was flying out of the US yesterday: "Departing for India with Melania!" On his first visit to India, President Trump will land first in Ahmedabad, the largest city in PM Modi's home state Gujarat. India awaits your arrival @POTUS@realDonaldTrump!



Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.



See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020 Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival in India on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "India awaits your arrival. See you very soon in Ahmedabad". PM Modi's tweeted his message in response to the American President's post as he was flying out of the US yesterday: "Departing for India with Melania!" On his first visit to India, President Trump will land first in Ahmedabad, the largest city in PM Modi's home state Gujarat.

Feb 24, 2020 09:25 (IST) Students of Sola Bhagwat school stand near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, with the national flags of India and the US, to welcome US President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries who will visit the Ashram today. Gujarat: Students of Sola Bhagwat school stand near Sabaramti Ashram in Ahmedabad, with the national flags of India and the US, to welcome US President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries who will visit the Ashram today. pic.twitter.com/wYA4FaUoxp - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 Students of Sola Bhagwat school stand near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, with the national flags of India and the US, to welcome US President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries who will visit the Ashram today.