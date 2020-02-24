Donald Trump In India LIVE Updates Day 1: The Trumps Spin Mahatma Gandhi's Charkha At Sabarmati Ashram In Ahmedabad

Donald Trump in India: On his first visit to India, US President Donald Trump will land in Ahmedabad.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tried his hand at spinning the charkha at Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday, shortly after arriving for his first official visit to India. US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his India trip. The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and his wife Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad at 11.37 am, officials said. It was scheduled to land at 11.40 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump did, was present at the airport to welcome the US president at the airport. In Ahmedabad, Donald Trump will take part in a roadshow with PM Modi and jointly address over one lakh people at a cricket stadium, before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with Melania. Donald Trump, who is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural melange during his high-optics Gujarat itinerary, after the bonhomie between the two leaders at the ''Howdy, Modi!'' event in Houston last year.

Here are the LIVE updates on Donald Trump India visit:

Feb 24, 2020 13:00 (IST) PM Modi enroute Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enroute Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where #NamasteTrump event will be held shortly.



Feb 24, 2020 12:57 (IST) US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump write in visitor Book "To My Great Friend PM Modi. Thank you for this Wonderful Visit".

Feb 24, 2020 12:48 (IST) Donald Trump, Melania try their hand at spinning the charkha

Donald Trump, Melania try their hand at spinning the charkha (spinning wheel) at Sabarmati Ashram.

Feb 24, 2020 12:42 (IST) Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor's book



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram.

Feb 24, 2020 12:33 (IST) US President, First Lady Melania Trump, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi



US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram

Feb 24, 2020 12:29 (IST) PM Modi arrives at Sabarmati Ashram



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Sabarmati Ashram. US President Donald Trump to arrive at the Ashram shortly.

Feb 24, 2020 12:26 (IST) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress veteran leader Siddaramaiah taked potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after the arrival of US President Donald Trump and his 12-member delegation in Ahmedabad.

It is time for @realDonaldTrump to get inspired from @narendramodi.



US President Donald Trump's cavalcade enroute Sabarmati Ashram from the Ahmedabad airport, Gujarat.

Feb 24, 2020 12:23 (IST) US President, PM Modi travelling in separate vehicles



US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelling in separate vehicles during a roadshow in Ahmedabad.



Feb 24, 2020 12:17 (IST) Trump, PM Modi embark on 22-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad



US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today embarked on a 22-km- long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport. Trump, who is on a two-day India visit, landed at the Airport at 11.37 am. After the roadshow, the two leaders will address a gathering at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera cricket stadium here this afternoon. PM Modi, who reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump landed here, received Trump and his wife Melania upon their arrival.

Feb 24, 2020 12:10 (IST) PM Modi and US President set for the mega roadshow



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump set for the mega roadshow, which is expected to cover a distance of 22-km in Ahmedabad leading to Sabarmati Ashram.

Feb 24, 2020 12:05 (IST) PM Modi Hugs President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Ahmedabad for his maiden visit to India.















Feb 24, 2020 11:57 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport to receive US President Donald Trump.



Feb 24, 2020 11:38 (IST) US President, First Lady Melania Trump arrive in India



United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed at Ahmedabad in the presidential jet Air Force One this afternoon.



Feb 24, 2020 11:36 (IST) Artists perform at Airport Circle ahead of Donald Trump's landing



Artists at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Feb 24, 2020 11:31 (IST) "The guest is God": PM Modi tweets



In response to US President Donald Trump's tweet in Hindi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Atithi Devo Bhava​".

Feb 24, 2020 11:25 (IST) Motera Stadium to be world's largest cricket stadium



The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed that Motera Stadium will be the world's largest cricket stadium with a sitting capacity of more than one lakh spectators. "#MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 World's largest #Cricket stadium," the BCCI wrote on Twitter. The Motera Stadium will dislodge Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground as the wold's largest stadium Located in Ahmedabad, the Motera Stadium was made in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 at the time of construction, which has now been increased.







Feb 24, 2020 11:07 (IST) Sourav Ganguly reaches Motera stadium



BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah arrive at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of 'Namaste Trump' even at the stadium.

Feb 24, 2020 10:59 (IST) A group of dancers performing at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. #WATCH Gujarat: A group of dancers performing at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump&First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/b28Ts66IDF - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 A group of dancers performing at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Feb 24, 2020 10:30 (IST) WATCH: Artists on the route from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera Stadium



Artists as well as visitors on the route from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and will participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium today. #WATCH Gujarat: Artists as well as visitors on the route from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and will participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium today. pic.twitter.com/3dnq1V0RWg - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Feb 24, 2020 10:27 (IST) PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, shortly before the scheduled arrival US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.







Feb 24, 2020 10:21 (IST) Donald Trump tweets in Hindi before arriving in India



US President Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi shortly before his arrival in Ahmedabad for his first official visit to India. "We are eager to visit India. We are on our way, will meet everyone in a few hours," said the tweet in Hindi script, a first for the President who is fond of tweeting. President Trump and his family will arrive a little before noon in Ahmedabad in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. On the first day of his 36-hour visit, President Trump will spend most of the day in Gujarat's largest city with Prime Minister Modi.

Feb 24, 2020 10:19 (IST) Respect US Embassy's concerns on Melania Trump school visit: Manish Sisodia



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday that he and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would have loved to receive US First Lady Melania Trump at a Delhi government school she's scheduled to visit but he respected the concerns raised by US Embassy over it. Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said it is a matter of pride for his government that the US first lady will visit a government-run school. Melania Trump , the wife of US President Donald Trump, is scheduled to visit the school on Tuesday to watch "happiness classes" and interact with the students.



Feb 24, 2020 10:17 (IST) People form queues outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad



People form queues outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, gather in the vicinity and occupy seats at the stadium ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event today.

Feb 24, 2020 10:15 (IST) Donald Trump visit won't make an iota of difference to Indians: Sena



Panning Donald Trump's visit to India, the Shiv Sena on Monday said the 36-hour-long sojourn of the US president in the country won't make ''an iota of difference'' in the lives of poor and middle-class Indians. While leaving for India, Trump has said he is going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Sena said. "There won't be an iota of difference in the lives of the poor and middle-class people in India due to Trump's visit. Then where is the question of people being appreciative or enthusiastic of his tour," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.



Feb 24, 2020 10:11 (IST) Broccoli And Corn Samosa, Kaju Katli For Trumps At Sabarmati Ashram



Amid high security arrangements and massive decorations, Ahmedabad is ready to welcome US President Donald Trump here on Monday to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium. Trump is scheduled to take a brief halt of about 15 minutes at Sabarmati Ashram during his roadshow from International Airport here to the world's largest cricket stadium as the place was the epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's 13 years' stay there between 1917 and 1930.

Feb 24, 2020 10:06 (IST) Mughal Gardens to shut for public on day 2 of Trump's visit



The Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the general public for two days, starting today. The Mughal Gardens form the third circuit of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour and are hugely popular among tourists visiting the national capital. A press release issued by the President's Secretariat states that the Mughal Gardens will not be open for public and general visitors on February 24 since Monday is a maintenance day. However, on Tuesday, February 25, too the Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the general public in view of US President Donald Trump's engagements in Delhi as part of his two-day state visit to India on February 24-25. The Mughal Gardens will be opened for general public from 11 a.m. onwards on February 26.

Feb 24, 2020 10:05 (IST) Delhi police traffic advisory ahead of Trump visit



Traffic in some parts of the national capital will be affected on Monday due to security measures put in place for the visit of US President Donald Trump, officials said. Donald Trump, who is scheduled to arrive today for a less than 36-hour trip to India, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his family members. An advisory issued by the Delhi Police stated that owing to security reasons, during the evening hours on February 24 traffic in the areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, RML Roundabout, and the adjoining areas is likely to remain heavy.

Feb 24, 2020 10:01 (IST) WATCH: A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport



A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.

Feb 24, 2020 09:56 (IST) Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad



Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today.

Feb 24, 2020 09:54 (IST) Gujarat: 16 spots for drinking water set up outside Motera Stadium



Every spot for drinking water has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium.

Feb 24, 2020 09:47 (IST) Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where 'Namaste Trump' will be held today



Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today. President Trump is arriving in India today, along with a high-level delegation. PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with him and participate in the event at the stadium.

Gujarat: Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today. President Trump is arriving in India today, along with a high-level delegation. PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with him and participate in the event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/uLl3hQrv4M - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Feb 24, 2020 09:45 (IST) Donald Trump to arrive at Taj Mahal around 5:15 pm



According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Taj Mahal complex at 5:15 pm and will spend about an hour at the famed 17th-century mausoleum. "People can visit the Taj in the morning but tickets will be issued till 11:30 am, and by noon or so the premises will be cleared of visitors in view of the high-security arrangements for President Trump''s visit," he said on Sunday.



Feb 24, 2020 09:41 (IST) Entry to Taj Mahal Shuts at 11:30am Today



Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high-security arrangements, top officials.

Feb 24, 2020 09:39 (IST) WATCH: Dance performers perform near Sabarmati Ashram



A group of dance performers from Jammu and Kashmir perform near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They are one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.

Feb 24, 2020 09:33 (IST) Hoardings of US President, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Modi



Hoardings of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in the national capital, Delhi. The US President and the First Lady will arrive in Delhi later today after visiting Ahmedabad and Agra.

Feb 24, 2020 09:27 (IST) "See You Very Soon In Ahmedabad," PM Modi tweets



Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival in India on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "India awaits your arrival. See you very soon in Ahmedabad". PM Modi's tweeted his message in response to the American President's post as he was flying out of the US yesterday: "Departing for India with Melania!" On his first visit to India, President Trump will land first in Ahmedabad, the largest city in PM Modi's home state Gujarat. India awaits your arrival @POTUS@realDonaldTrump!



Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.



Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival in India on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "India awaits your arrival. See you very soon in Ahmedabad". PM Modi's tweeted his message in response to the American President's post as he was flying out of the US yesterday: "Departing for India with Melania!" On his first visit to India, President Trump will land first in Ahmedabad, the largest city in PM Modi's home state Gujarat.

Students of Sola Bhagwat school stand near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, with the national flags of India and the US, to welcome US President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries who will visit the Ashram today.