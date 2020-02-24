Donald Trump In India LIVE Updates Day 1: The Trumps Spin Mahatma Gandhi's Charkha At Sabarmati Ashram In Ahmedabad

New Delhi:
Donald Trump in India: On his first visit to India, US President Donald Trump will land in Ahmedabad.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tried his hand at spinning the charkha at Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday, shortly after arriving for his first official visit to India. US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his India trip. The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and his wife Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad at 11.37 am, officials said. It was scheduled to land at 11.40 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump did, was present at the airport to welcome the US president at the airport. In Ahmedabad, Donald Trump will take part in a roadshow with PM Modi and jointly address over one lakh people at a cricket stadium, before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with Melania. Donald Trump, who is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural melange during his high-optics Gujarat itinerary, after the bonhomie between the two leaders at the ''Howdy, Modi!'' event in Houston last year.
PM Modi enroute Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad
US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump write in visitor Book "To My Great Friend PM Modi. Thank you for this Wonderful Visit".
Donald Trump, Melania try their hand at spinning the charkha
Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor's book
US President, First Lady Melania Trump, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
PM Modi arrives at Sabarmati Ashram
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress veteran leader Siddaramaiah taked potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after the arrival of US President Donald Trump and his 12-member delegation in Ahmedabad.
US President Donald Trump's cavalcade enroute Sabarmati Ashram from the Ahmedabad airport, Gujarat.
US President, PM Modi travelling in separate vehicles
Trump, PM Modi embark on 22-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today embarked on a 22-km- long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport. Trump, who is on a two-day India visit, landed at the Airport at 11.37 am. After the roadshow, the two leaders will address a gathering at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera cricket stadium here this afternoon. PM Modi, who reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump landed here, received Trump and his wife Melania upon their arrival.
PM Modi and US President set for the mega roadshow
PM Modi Hugs President Donald Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport to receive US President Donald Trump.
US President, First Lady Melania Trump arrive in India
Artists perform at Airport Circle ahead of Donald Trump's landing
"The guest is God": PM Modi tweets
Motera Stadium to be world's largest cricket stadium
The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed that Motera Stadium will be the world's largest cricket stadium with a sitting capacity of more than one lakh spectators. "#MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 World's largest #Cricket stadium," the BCCI wrote on Twitter. The Motera Stadium will dislodge Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground as the wold's largest stadium Located in Ahmedabad, the Motera Stadium was made in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 at the time of construction, which has now been increased.
Sourav Ganguly reaches Motera stadium
A group of dancers performing at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
WATCH: Artists on the route from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera Stadium
PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad
Donald Trump tweets in Hindi before arriving in India
Respect US Embassy's concerns on Melania Trump school visit: Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday that he and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would have loved to receive US First Lady Melania Trump at a Delhi government school she's scheduled to visit but he respected the concerns raised by US Embassy over it. Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said it is a matter of pride for his government that the US first lady will visit a government-run school. Melania Trump , the wife of US President Donald Trump, is scheduled to visit the school on Tuesday to watch "happiness classes" and interact with the students.
People form queues outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad
Donald Trump visit won't make an iota of difference to Indians: Sena
Panning Donald Trump's visit to India, the Shiv Sena on Monday said the 36-hour-long sojourn of the US president in the country won't make ''an iota of difference'' in the lives of poor and middle-class Indians. While leaving for India, Trump has said he is going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Sena said. "There won't be an iota of difference in the lives of the poor and middle-class people in India due to Trump's visit. Then where is the question of people being appreciative or enthusiastic of his tour," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.
Broccoli And Corn Samosa, Kaju Katli For Trumps At Sabarmati Ashram
Mughal Gardens to shut for public on day 2 of Trump's visit
The Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the general public for two days, starting today. The Mughal Gardens form the third circuit of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour and are hugely popular among tourists visiting the national capital. A press release issued by the President's Secretariat states that the Mughal Gardens will not be open for public and general visitors on February 24 since Monday is a maintenance day. However, on Tuesday, February 25, too the Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the general public in view of US President Donald Trump's engagements in Delhi as part of his two-day state visit to India on February 24-25. The Mughal Gardens will be opened for general public from 11 a.m. onwards on February 26.
Delhi police traffic advisory ahead of Trump visit
Traffic in some parts of the national capital will be affected on Monday due to security measures put in place for the visit of US President Donald Trump, officials said. Donald Trump, who is scheduled to arrive today for a less than 36-hour trip to India, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his family members. An advisory issued by the Delhi Police stated that owing to security reasons, during the evening hours on February 24 traffic in the areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, RML Roundabout, and the adjoining areas is likely to remain heavy.
WATCH: A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport
Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad
Gujarat: 16 spots for drinking water set up outside Motera Stadium
Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where 'Namaste Trump' will be held today
Donald Trump to arrive at Taj Mahal around 5:15 pm
According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Taj Mahal complex at 5:15 pm and will spend about an hour at the famed 17th-century mausoleum. "People can visit the Taj in the morning but tickets will be issued till 11:30 am, and by noon or so the premises will be cleared of visitors in view of the high-security arrangements for President Trump''s visit," he said on Sunday.
Entry to Taj Mahal Shuts at 11:30am Today
Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high-security arrangements, top officials.
WATCH: Dance performers perform near Sabarmati Ashram
Hoardings of US President, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Modi
"See You Very Soon In Ahmedabad," PM Modi tweets
Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival in India on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "India awaits your arrival. See you very soon in Ahmedabad". PM Modi's tweeted his message in response to the American President's post as he was flying out of the US yesterday: "Departing for India with Melania!" On his first visit to India, President Trump will land first in Ahmedabad, the largest city in PM Modi's home state Gujarat.
PM Modi Leaves for Ahmedabad
