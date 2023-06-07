US Mission To India Holds Seventh Student Visa Day

This year, over 200,000 Indian students are studying at academic institutions in US.

The seventh annual Student Visa Day was held by the US Mission in India today. About 3,500 Indian student visa applicants were interviewed by the Consular Officers from Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, congratulated the visa recipients who have chosen to study in the United States.

Brendan Mullarkey, the acting Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India, informed that the US Mission is set to interview a record-breaking number of students.

Student Visa Day highlights the long-standing relationship between India and the United States in the education sector. This year, over 200,000 Indian students are studying at academic institutions in the United States. The number represents over one-fifth of international students currently in the US.

“Last year, a record-breaking 125,000 Indians were issued student visas, which is more than were issued to any other nationality. In fact, one out of every five student visas were issued in India last year. This year, we will interview more students than ever before.” remarked Brendan Mullarkey, the acting Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India.

Eric Garcetti recalled his experiences as a student in India and how they impacted his life. “I first came to India as a young student, and I've seen in my own life how transformative these experiences can be,” the ambassador said.

He also emphasised on the importance of student exchange programs between India and the US.

“Student exchange is at the heart of US-India relations, and with good reason. A US education provides students with a world-class education and access to a global network of knowledge, laying the foundation for a lifetime of understanding. That's why we are here today, to encourage these opportunities for as many Indian students as possible.”

All students interested in studying in the United States should contact EducationUSA, the American government-sponsored advising service.

EducationUSA offers credible and comprehensive information regarding admissions and visas in the United States.

The agency has eight advising centres across India.

Students can visit educationusa.state.gov or connect with EducationUSA via their Facebook and Instagram handles to learn more.