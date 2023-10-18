US Envoy Eric Garcetti Takes A Ride In Delhi Metro. See Pics

Ambassador Garcetti also obliged a few passengers with selfies.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Wednesday took a ride in the Delhi Metro and interacted with fellow passengers, the DMRC said.

The US envoy to India travelled on the Magenta Line. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shared pictures of his metro travel on X.

"His Excellency Mr. Eric M. Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America to India, took a ride in Delhi Metro today from RK Puram to Okhla NSIC Metro Station on Magenta Line. He also interacted with passengers during his travel & appreciated clean and efficient Metro system," the DMRC posted on X.

Some of the Delhi Metro officials accompanied him when he interacted with passengers onboard the train.

