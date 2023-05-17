US Envoy Eric Garcetti Relishes Vada Pav Served By Eknath Shinde In Mumbai

Eric Garcetti said Eknath Shinde also made him eat the vada pav.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Wednesday said that during his visit to Mumbai, he relished 'vada pav' served to him by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Known as the Indian burger, vada pav is a popular street food. Spiced potato dumplings are dipped in besan batter, fried and then served with pav (a soft and puffy bread made with plain flour and dry yeast) as a snack.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Garcetti said he was delighted that Mr Shinde not just served him a vada pav, but insisted that he have it.

"Oh my god! The vada pav you get here is better than anywhere else. It is fresh. The one that the chief minister served to me. Not only did he serve it to me, but he also made me eat it.

"I am so happy that he insisted, because it was (blowing a kiss in the air) a Chef's kiss! It was wonderful! My wife, who is still in America, asked me how I was feeling. And I told her in just one word: full. I have eaten a lot. I have enjoyed a lot. Whether it has been in the cafes or in Taj Mahal (hotel). This is absolutely a global cultural capital and one of the culinary capitals of the world," he said.

Chef's kiss is a gesture and expression meant to show something is perfect or excellent.

