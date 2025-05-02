"We Stand With India": US Defence Secretary On Pahalgam Terror Attack

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and extended condolences over the loss of lives in the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, Defence Secretary Hegseth reiterated the United States' "strong support" to India.

In a post on X, Hegseth said, "Today, I spoke with Indian Defence Minister Singh @rajnathsingh to personally extend my deepest condolences for the loss of life in the heinous terrorist attack last week. I offered my strong support. We stand with India and its great people."

This comes amidst mounting tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani military is continuing its build-up on the borders with India and has deployed air defence and artillery units at forward locations.

Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline on Tuesday to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, defence sources said on Wednesday. They said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC). The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US counterpart Marco Rubio and discussed the recent terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Mr Jaishankar stated that the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the attack must be brought to justice.

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," Mr Jaishankar posted on X.

