US-Based Kashmiri Separatist Nabi Fai's Properties Attached By Probe Agency NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step against anti-India activities by securing a court order to attach properties belonging to US-based Kashmiri separatist Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai.

A special NIA court in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, directed the attachment of over 1.5 kanals of land owned by Nabi Fai, who has been declared a fugitive by the court.

Nabi Fai, founder of the Kashmiri American Council, has been accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly lobbying on behalf of Kashmir separatists and Pakistan. His organisation was flagged by US authorities in 2011 as a front for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Nabi Fai's past includes a 2011 arrest by the FBI for acting as an unregistered foreign agent and concealing nearly $3.5 million in funding from ISI to influence US policy on Kashmir. He later pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion, serving a two-year prison sentence before being released in 2013.

This move marks a significant step by the NIA against anti-India activists who, while sitting on foreign soil, are waging war against India.