US Approves Billion Dollar Naval Weapons Deal With India

India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats, US said (File)

The Trump Administration has notified to the United States Congress its determination to sell naval guns for use against warships, anti-aircraft and shore bombardment worth a billion dollars to India, in a move that would enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The proposed foreign military sale of up to 13 MK-45 5-inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and related equipment is at an estimated cost of 1.0210 billion dollars, Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in its notification to the Congress on Tuesday.

To be manufactured by the BAE Systems Land and Armaments, the proposed sale will improve India's capability to tackle current and future threats from enemy weapon systems, the notification said.

"The MK-45 Gun System will provide the capability to conduct anti-surface warfare and anti-air defence missions while enhancing interoperability with the US and other allied forces," the notification said.

India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defence, it said.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region, it said.

According to the notification, this notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

With this, India has become one of the few countries that the US decided to sell its latest version (Mod 4) of naval guns.The other countries are Australia, Japan and South Korea.

The one given to Thailand is an upgraded MOD 4 version. The US has also determined to sell these to a few other allies including Britain and Canada.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.