US Adds India To Steel Tariff Dispute At World Trade Organization

US has complained at the WTO about Indian tariffs imposed in response to US steel and aluminium tariffs.

The United States has complained at the World Trade Organization about Indian tariffs imposed in response to US steel and aluminium tariffs last year, a WTO filing showed on Thursday.

The dispute follows similar complaints against China, the European Union and others who retaliated in the same way, saying the US tariffs were essentially "safeguard" measures that should be accompanied with a balancing cut in trade barriers on other goods. The United States says they are not safeguards.

