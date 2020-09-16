'Start Fight On Drugs From Your Own State': Urmila Matondkar To Kangana Ranaut

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar took on Kangana Ranaut over her comments about Mumbai (File)

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar lashed out at Kangana Ranaut Wednesday over "insulting" remarks about Mumbai and claims of a link between the film industry and illegal drugs, urging the "Queen" star to look to her state - Himachal Pradesh - if she really wanted to do something about the situation.

Ms Matondkar, 46, a former Congress leader who contested the Lok Sabha polls last year, also pointed out that if Ms Ranaut did indeed have information about illegal drugs in Bollywood she would be better served by going to the authorities rather than tweeting about it.

"Entire country is facing menace of drugs. Does she know Himachal Pradesh is a stronghold of drug producers? She should start this fight from her state," Ms Matondkar told Aaj Tak, a Hindi news channel.

"This person who has been given Y-Plus security with taxpayers' money... Why does she not tell the police about this?" she continued, referring to the centre providing Ms Ranaut with a CRPF security detail.

Ms Matondkar also took on Ms Ranaut for comments criticising Mumbai and comparing it to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), declaring she would "never tolerate any defamatory remark" about the city.

"There is no doubt that Mumbai belongs to everyone. Whoever has loved the city and have given back to it, it belongs to them. As a daughter of the city I will never tolerate any defamatory remark about it... when you make such comments you are not only insulting the city, but the people of the state," she asserted.

The subject of illegal drugs and banned substances in Bollywood made headlines after the Narcotics Bureau opened an investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June. The agency has so far only arrested his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, in this matter.

Ms Ranaut, against whom the Maharashtra government has also launched a drugs investigation, alleged that prominent actors were involved. She seemed to be backed in that claim this week by another actor - Bhojpuri star and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, 51, who claimed that "drug addiction is in the film industry too".

Yesterday, however, the government told Parliament it has "no actionable input" in this matter.

Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK

Ms Ranaut, 33, also made headlines after criticising Mumbai Police for their handling of the Sushant Rajput case and claiming that she no longer felt safe in Mumbai.

Her comments triggered a furious backlash from Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, including a slur from senior leader Sanjay Raut, threats of violence and invitations to leave the city. She quickly also became embroiled in a row that included what she claimed was the demolition of her Mumbai office as revenge.

On that subject Ms Matondkar said she did not agree with the Mumbai civic body's actions.

Ms Ranaut, who on Monday left Mumbai to return to Himachal Pradesh, took a parting shot as she did so, saying she was leaving with a "heavy heart" after being "terrorised" with attempts to demolish her office.

"Must say my analogy about PoK was bang on," the actor said, in a sign the feud will likely rumble on.