Rhea Chakraborty Arrested In Drugs Probe Linked To Sushant Rajput Case

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of involvement in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau after three days of questioning in connection with drugs-related allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Sources say she admitted to organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and also using them at times, during hours of questioning.

The 28-year-old actor, named as an accused in the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, had denied using drugs in her interviews. According to sources, she broke down when confronted with her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested last week.

The Narcotics Control Bureau started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's phone, which revealed alleged conversations around procuring drugs. Rhea Chakraborty was first summoned on Sunday, when she was mobbed by the media upon her arrival for questioning at the drugs agency's office in Mumbai. Today, she waved to reporters, many of whom had hounded her and pushed her the first day.

On her second day of questioning yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty made an emotional declaration, according to sources, telling the Narcotics Control Bureau - "Whatever I did, I did for Sushant". Sources said the actor had then denied using drugs but had been evasive on certain questions.

Rhea Chakraborty had told NDTV in an interview in August that she had never did drugs but did try and stop Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she had dated for about a year. She has also repeatedly said she expressed concern for his mental and physical health.

The Narcotics Control Bureau claims to have evidence linking Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda (Sushant Rajput's house manager) to the purchase of marijuana.

The bureau claims that Dipesh Sawant, a member of Sushant Singh Rajput's household staff, collected and delivered a total of 165 grams of marijuana between March and June - on orders from Rhea and Showik Chakraborty. Sawant also told investigators he had seen Mr Rajput smoke marijuana since September 2018, when he started working for him.

The drugs case is based on 59 grams of curated marijuana seized from two alleged drug peddlers and their alleged links to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty is being investigated by three central agencies over allegations by Sushant Singh Rajput's family that she exploited the actor for money, mentally harassed him and had a role in his death.