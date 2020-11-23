Take Action Against BJP Leaders First: Urdu Poet On 'Love Jihad' Law

Munawwar Rana says action should be taken against BJP leaders who married outside their religion.

With the Uttar Pradesh government planning to bring a law against religious conversion due to marriage or "love jihad", Urdu poet Munawwar Rana said the new law should first be used against the leaders of the BJP and their family members who have married outside the community.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Rana said: "We can extend support to a law being enacted against love jihad only on the condition that its beginning should be made from the two big love jihadis sitting in the central government so that two Muslim girls can then marry them and action should also be taken against all BJP leaders and their family members who have married outside their religion."

In another tweet, he said: "Although love jihad is just a jumla used to spread hatred in the society, Muslim girls suffer the most from this because boys get married elsewhere."

The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the state's law ministry for a stringent law to deal with the alleged religious conversion of women in the name of marriage, which BJP leaders refer to as "love jihad".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also stated at recent election rallies that his government would come out with a strong law to deal with "love jihad".