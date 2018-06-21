Urban Women Don't Breastfeed In Fear Of Losing Figure: Anandiben Patel

All India | | Updated: June 21, 2018 16:09 IST
Anandiben Patel stressed on the need for a wholesome diet for the newborn and the mother. (File)

Indore:  Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said that women who are part of the urban populations, do not breastfeed their children as they fear it will spoil their figure.

"Even today, women in cities believe that it (breastfeeding) will spoil their figure, which is why they do not breastfeed their children. They start bottle feeding their children," Ms Patel said yesterday during a programme at an Anganwadi centre in Indore's Kashipuri.

"If the children are bottle-fed then their fate will also be shattered the way a bottle does," she added.

Ms Patel also stressed on the need for a wholesome diet to ensure better health of the newborn and the mother.

The governor advised pregnant women to register themselves with the Anganwadi centres to avail the benefits of government schemes.

She also encouraged women to take advantage the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), an initiative aimed at reducing exposure of women and children to smoke by providing clean cooking fuel. 

