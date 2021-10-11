UP's Lakhimpur Kheri Incident: Congress Leaders To Participate In Silent Protests In Goa Today

P Chidambaram, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Girish Chodankar, Digambar Kamat will participate in the protest

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram along with other Congress leaders will participate in Maun Vrat at Goa's Azad Maidan on Monday against the brutal killing of innocent farmers in Uttar Pradesh and demand immediate sacking of Union State Minister for Home affairs Ajay Misra Teni involved in the killing.

As a part of AICC's nationwide protest, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has organised "Maun Vrat" on October 11 at Azad Maidan at 11.30 am.

AICC Senior Observer and former union minister for Finance and Home affairs Shri P Chidambaram ji along with AICC in-charge Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao ji, GPCC President Shri Girish Chodankar, LoP leader Shri Digambar Kamat, Working President Alex Sequira, Campaign Committee Chairman Alexio Reginaldo Lawrance, former union minister Adv. Ramakant Khalap and other Congress leaders will attend the Dharna.

As a mark of protest, all the office bearers will use the Black masks to mark the protest, stated press note issued by Sankalp Amonkar in Incharge of Protest & Vice President GPCC.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police has so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022.