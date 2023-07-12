Uproar In Bihar House As Opposition Demands Tejashwi Yadav's Resignation

Tejashwi Yadav said the Opposition was creating ruckus as they were not concerned with development.

The Bihar Assembly was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid uproar by members of the opposition BJP, who entered the well of the House demanding that Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav resign following a CBI chargesheet against him in the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

Tejashwi Yadav lashed out, saying the Opposition was creating ruckus as they were not concerned with the state's development.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, it had to be adjourned following protest by the BJP leaders.

During the protest, a BJP MLA reportedly raised a chair against the Speaker. Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. The session was adjourned till 2 pm.

Tejashwi Yadav slammed the BJP government for the chargesheet and said that he knew this could happen.

"This is not the first and last chargesheet against me. We knew that was going to happen. Land for job issue is an old issue, there is no issue after I became the minister," he said.

Bihar's Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said: "It is a Supreme Court order that a minister against whom a chargesheet is being filed cannot be part of the cabinet. It has been a ritual when former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and other ministers were removed from the cabinet after an FIR... It is absolutely wrong to run the government with such corrupt ministers. It's a betrayal of people and we will not accept this. We will compel the assembly to terminate the corrupt ministers inside the cabinet and even outside."

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had hit out at the Central Government after the CBI filed the chargesheet against Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi on Monday in the land-for-jobs scam and said the constitution of the country is at stake.

"Today, the constitution of the country is endangered. Our brotherhood is being pushed into hatred," said the RJD chief after hoisting the party flag in Patna on its 27th foundation day.

Mentioning the CBI investigation on the alleged 'land for job' scam, Mr Yadav said, "We were also tortured".

The RJD has claimed that the BJP is conducting a "witch-hunt" against prominent opposition figures and that the party has "become jittery" after 15 opposition parties are uniting to challenge the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier said irregular appointment of candidates was made in central railway, violating the laid down norms, and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

