Will 'Fast Unto Death' Over Opening Kendriya Vidyalayas: Upendra Kushwaha

Upendra Kushwaha said he will begin ''fast unto death'' from November 26 to press for the KV demand

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party president Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday announced that he would go on "fast unto death" from November 26 till his demand to open Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Aurangabad and Nawada districts is met by the Bihar government.

Of the 13 KVs which were approved by the central government in August 2018, two were approved for Bihar - one at Nawada and another at Devkund in Aurangabad district, Mr Kushwaha, who was Union minister of state for HRD during that time, said.

The 11 KVs have already started academic session in other parts of the country but the two KVs, which were sanctioned for Bihar, are yet to take off as the state government has neither provided temporary building for starting studies nor the land for construction of permanent structure for the two institutions, he claimed.

Referring to Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's letter written to the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on September 19, 2019, RLSP chief said that the letter requested the state government to complete the formalities for setting up the two KVs.

"In my letter to the CM, I stated that if the government fails to complete formalities for opening the two Kendriya Vidyalayas in the two districts, then I will begin ''fast unto death'' from November 26 to press for the demand," he told reporters at the party office.

"Since the ultimatum ended yesterday (Nov 15), now I will begin fast unto death from November 26, till the state government clears the way for opening of the two Kendriya Vidyalayas," Mr Kushwaha said.

"I do not want to die...I have taken a decision to start fast unto death with a very heavy heart as I do not have any option," RLSP leader said while announcing his party's new programme "Shiksha Sudhar Varna Jina Bekar".

He appealed to intellectuals, social activists and members of political parties to support him for the noble cause.

