Updates: PM Modi In Ahmedabad To See Mother In Hospital

Ahmedabad:
Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, was today admitted to a hospital. The Ahmedabad hospital said that her condition is stable.
In a statement, the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said that the condition of Heeraben Modi is stable. She turned 99 in June this year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushed to Ahmedabad and is with his mother at the hospital.
Here are the Updates:
Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes Speedy Recovery To PM Modi's Mother
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. "We wish for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mother. Hope she gets well soon," Mr Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.
"You Have My Support...": Rahul Gandhi's Tweet As PM Modi's Mother Hospitalised
"The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless..." says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in wishes for Heeraben Modi
PM Modi Arrives At Ahmedabad Hospital To See Mother
#WATCH | PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted- ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022
As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/j9Yp3udunB
Rahul Gandhi Wishes Speedy Recovery To PM Modi's Mother
Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended his 'good wishes' for her speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love, and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon."
Read Hospital Statement On PM Modi's Mother's Health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated last night
