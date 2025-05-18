'Wife Died By Suicide, Stuffed Her In Bag Fearing Action': UP Man To Cops

Police found a woman's body stuffed inside a large suitcase at her residence here on Sunday after her family claimed that she had committed suicide, officials said.

The 32-year-old woman's husband claimed that she died by hanging herself with a scarf, and that he removed the body and placed it inside the suitcase fearing action by police, they said.

Other family members, including the couple's children, corroborated the husband's claims.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the body of Savita, wife of Ashok Kumar, was found inside a suitcase at her house in Tilhar town.

According to Dwivedi, the woman's brother-in-law informed police that she had allegedly died by suicide.

However, when a police team reached the spot, they found her body concealed inside a suitcase.

Preliminary examination showed marks around her neck, they said, adding that the body had not yet decomposed, the SP said.

During questioning, Savita's husband claimed that she committed suicide by hanging herself with her scarf. He also claimed fearing action against him, he removed the body and placed it inside the suitcase, police said.

Dwivedi added that this version of events was corroborated by the couple's two children. However, the act of concealing the body in a suitcase raised suspicions, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway. Legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty, the SP added.

