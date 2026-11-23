Three-year-old Vaniya was playing outside her home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr when she suddenly went missing. A massive search led the family to a neighbour's house where Vaniya was found dead. The initial investigation has revealed that the girl was likely killed as part of an occult ritual.

On Saturday morning, Vaniya went to play outside her house in Bhud, Bulandshahr. The toddler went missing around 11 am, triggering a massive search across the neighbourhood.

The family called relatives and friends, but no trace of the girl could be found. The family eventually sought the police's help.

Police formed multiple teams and began by reviewing nearby CCTV footage. They found that the girl hadn't gone too far.

"A review of nearby surveillance footage indicated that the child had not moved far from the house. Based on that, we began searching nearby houses," said Dinesh Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bulandshahr.

A sniffer dog led the police to the girl's body, the toddler's uncle, Ankit, said.

"The police arrived with a sniffer dog and let it smell one of the child's garments. The dog then led them to a house in the neighbourhood. The girl was found dead inside a sack at that location," Ankit said.

The girl's body was found with a cloth stuffed in her mouth and a cut on her arm, Sumit Kumar Upadhyay, the Station House Officer (SHO), said. A sharp-edged weapon was likely used to inflict the injury.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the woman at whose house the girl was found dead was involved in occult practices and the child was likely killed as part of an occult ritual, Kumar said.

"The woman has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Legal action will be taken against anyone else found to be involved in this incident," Kumar said.

The discovery of the girl's body led to a massive protest staged by the family.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The police are trying to figure out the motive behind the murder.

(With inputs from Zishan Ali)