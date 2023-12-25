UP Woman Jumps Off Balcony Of 31st Floor In Thane, Dies: Cops

She was apparently not liking her stay in Thane and wanted to go back, police said (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Monday by jumping off the balcony of the 31st floor flat of a building in Manpada in Thane city, a police official said.

She was from Uttar Pradesh and was apparently not liking her stay in Thane and wanted to go back, the Chitalsar police station official said.

"She was staying in the flat of a couple who were friends of her parents. They had sent her here for studies and better job prospects. We have registered an accidental death case and are probing further," he said.

She ended her life at 9:15 am and police were alerted by those in the vicinity who saw her in a pool of blood, the official added.

