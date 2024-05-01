UP Woman Jumps In Front Of Train With 5-Year-Old Son, Both Die: Police

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed herself and her five-year-old son by jumping in front of a train here on Wednesday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Rashmi and Aryan, they said. She jumped before a passenger train near the Bharthana railway station.

SHO Government Railway Police (GRP) Sailesh Nigam said, "It seems that the woman was troubled over domestic issues. The matter is being investigated."

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)