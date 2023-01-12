UP Woman, 2 Daughters Charred To Death After Room Heater Catches Fire

They have been identified as Anita (28), Mohini (6) and Rohini (3), police said. (Representational)

A woman and her two daughters were charred to death after a fire broke out at their house here on Thursday due to a short circuit in a room heater, police said.

The incident happened in Jalla village under Kurara police station limits at around 3.30 am, they said.

They have been identified as Anita (28), Mohini (6) and Rohini (3), police said. The trio was sleeping with the heater on, they said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)