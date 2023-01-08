UP To Build Museum Dedicated To Freedom Fighter Chandrashekhar Azad

On February 27, 1931, Azad killed three policemen of the British empire and shot himself.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has said that a museum dedicated to the life of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad will be built in state's Unnao district so that people can take inspiration from it.

Speaking on the occasion of the 117th birth anniversary of Azad, the hero of India's Independence struggle, Pathak on Saturday said that the museum would come in the district's Badarka village that is also the freedom fighter's native place.

He also visited a fair held at Badarka and garlanded his statue.

Paying tributes to the freedom fighter, Pathak said that Azad gave a message to the whole world by giving the supreme sacrifice of his life to liberate Mother India.

"A museum related to the life of Chandrashekhar Azad would be built in Badarka so that people could take inspiration from his life," Pathak said.

Separately in a tweet, Pathak said: "Long live Chandrashekhar Azad. On the occasion of the 117th birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad ji, synonymous with valour and courage. Participated in the celebrations organised in the village Badarka, Unnao".

Pathak insisted on preserving the memories related to Azad's life.

Badarka is the native village of Chandrashekhar Azad's father. Azad was born on 23 July 1906. Azad was a prominent revolutionary in the freedom struggle. On February 27, 1931, in an encounter in Prayagraj, he killed three policemen of the British empire and shot himself when the last bullet was left with him.

Praising the leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pathak said the work of giving Bharat Mata the status of Vishwa Guru is going on and India is moving fast on the path of development.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Pathak named it 'Congress Jodo Yatra' saying that Congress is badly broken.

