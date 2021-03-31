UP Teen Allegedly Gang-Raped, Accused Filmed Act; Husband Also Attacked

One of the three accused is in police custody.

A 19-year-old woman from western Uttar Pradesh's Agra district has alleged that she and her husband, on their way to meet her in-laws, were stopped by three men on a motorcycle and attacked on Monday evening. She was allegedly dragged to a nearby jungle where she was gang-raped. The couple was threatened and robbed before the accused let them go.

In her complaint to the police, the woman has also said the men who gang-raped her also filmed the act.

In a first information report (FIR) by Agra Police, two accused have been named based on the woman's complaint and a third unknown person has been mentioned.

The woman said she and her husband were on their way to her in-laws' home on a bike when three men on another bike intercepted them at around 6 PM. The police have invoked the section of the law that deals with gangrape.

"They dragged us to a nearby jungle where they tore my clothes, raped me and filmed the act. We were thrashed and they said they would kill us if we said anything to anyone," the complaint reads.

Muniraj G, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, said in a video statement: "The couple came to the police station and alleged that three people had sexually assaulted the woman. On the basis of the complaint, we have registered an FIR. The woman named two accused of which one person has been taken into custody and we are questioning him. Senior officials have visited the spot and we are enquiring further."

"A serious incident has been reported from Agra. A woman has alleged gang-rape and said the accused also robbed them. We will arrest the two accused who are still missing. Dog squad has been called at the site of incident and we are also taking help from forensic teams. We have got a medical test of the woman. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Naveen Arora, Inspector General of Police, Agra, said.

Uttar Pradesh is often criticised by opposition for failing to provide safety to women.

