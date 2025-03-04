"I've Seen Him": UP Speaker Slams MLA For Spitting 'Pan Masala' In Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday said that some Assembly members spit in the Vidhan Sabha hall after consuming pan masala.

Addressing the members before the commencement of the House today, Mahana revealed that he personally cleaned the area after receiving information about the incident. While he acknowledged having seen the MLA involved in the act through a video, he refrained from naming the individual to avoid public humiliation.

"This morning, I received information that in this hall of our Vidhan Sabha, some Member has spit after consuming pan masala. So, I came here and got it cleaned. I have seen the MLA in the video. But I do not want to humiliate any individual. So, I am not taking their name. I urge all Members that if they see anyone doing this, they should stop them...Keeping this Assembly clean is our responsibility...If the MLA in question comes and tells me that they have done this, it will be good; otherwise, I will call them," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on February 20 presented state budget for the year 2025-26.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the state's budget is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget with a focus on infrastructure development.

Addressing a press conference, CM Yogi said, "This budget is over 8,08,736 crore Rs, which is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget. On one hand, the growth in the budget size reflects the state's strength, while on the other hand, it also shows the commitment of the double-engine government."

He also highlighted that while UP's economy was previously ranked 6th-7th in the country, it is now the second-largest economy in India.

"According to the report by NITI Aayog on the fiscal health of states, Uttar Pradesh has been placed in the front-runner category. Between 2018 and 2022, the state's physical health index increased by 8.9 per cent, and during this period, UP succeeded in reducing unemployment and creating additional jobs," he highlighted.

"22 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to infrastructure development. For education, 1,06,360 crore Rs has been allocated, which is 13 per cent of the total budget. While there is usually a 6 per cent demand for education, UP is one of the states in the country that spends 13 per cent of its budget on education," CM Yogi emphasized.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also outlined that 11 per cent of the total budget has been proposed for agriculture.

"For healthcare, the government has allocated 50 thousand 550 crore Rs, which is 6 per cent of the total budget. For the Social Welfare Department, a provision of 35 thousand 863 crore Rs has been made, which will be used for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, persons with disabilities, women, and child development," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

