UP Sexual Assault Victim Dies By Suicide Over Pressure To Withdraw Case: Cops

The 16-year-old girl died after consuming poison, the police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually harassed by a man, committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Tuesday by consuming poison as the accused was pressuring her to withdraw the case, police said.

The incident took place in a village in the Jhinjhana police station area.

The girl's father had lodged a police complaint alleging that Talib had sexually harassed his daughter. Talib was arrested by police last year but was later granted bail by the court.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father on Tuesday, Talib was pressuring his daughter to withdraw the case against him which is pending in court.

Based on the fresh complaint, Talib has been booked on charges of abetment of suicide, Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, who is on the run, he said.

