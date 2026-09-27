10 Killed, Over 100 Houses Damaged In Rain-Related Incidents In Uttar Pradesh

Ten people were killed and 17 injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, as 63 districts recorded above-normal rainfall and some areas faced a moderate risk of flash floods, officials said.

The state received 19 times its normal rainfall in the past 24 hours, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds damaging standing crops and 117 houses, they said.

Five people were killed in separate incidents of mud-wall collapse, while five others died and 14 were injured after trees were uprooted by strong winds and heavy rain, police said.

Casualties were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi, Barabanki and Gorakhpur districts. In Lucknow, three members of a family were injured after the wall of a mud house collapsed in Chaina village. They were rescued and provided medical treatment.

In Kannauj, 20 kutcha houses were damaged due to incessant rain, Additional District Magistrate Devendra Singh said, adding that no deaths had been reported in the district.

In Gorakhpur, four people were killed and 14 injured in incidents involving uprooted trees, officials said.

In Gajarhiya Tola of Lakshmipur II village in Campierganj, an old sal tree fell on a hut around 4 pm, killing Subhash (55), Gyanmati Devi (45) and Kishan Prajapati (13). Two others, Rammilan and Sirjavati, sustained serious injuries.

Several villagers had taken shelter in the hut when the tree fell during the storm. Local residents removed the debris and rescued the injured. The SDM and police officials reached the spot and supervised relief operations.

In another incident in the Gagaha area, a mahua tree fell on Bhim Kumar Vishwakarma near Siyar Mod, killing him on the spot.

In Jatepur Dakshini locality, an around 80-year-old pakad tree fell on a house in Kali Mandir Gali, injuring four people – Suresh, Subhash, Munni and Chunni. Around 12 people were inside the house at the time.

The tree also damaged electricity poles, disrupting power supply. Electricity was disconnected before rescue operations began.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena and Senior Superintendent of Police Kaustubh visited the district hospital to enquire about the injured. Relief and restoration work was continuing, officials said.

According to weather data, Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday morning. Farrukhabad received 200 times its normal rainfall, while Kanpur Nagar recorded 160 times and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi 130 times their normal rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with rain and thundershowers likely at several places on Sunday.

A depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh was moving north-northwestwards towards southeast Uttar Pradesh. At 5.30 am on Saturday, it was centred around 230 km south of Prayagraj, officials said.

The system was expected to remain a depression until Saturday evening before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over the next 12 hours, the IMD said.

The weather office warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall possible in the central Terai region. Some watersheds in central and Terai Uttar Pradesh faced a light to moderate risk of flash floods over the next 24 hours, it said.

The intense rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas, while residents of low-lying localities faced difficulties as rain continued through the night.

“Several roads were waterlogged in the morning. Movement became difficult in many places,” a local resident, Praveen Singh, said.

Another resident said strong winds accompanying the rain had added to the difficulties, forcing people to take shelter at several places.

In Ayodhya, rain and strong winds affected movement around Ram Path, the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and the Saryu area.

“The rain did not stop people from visiting the temple, but walking around became difficult because of the water and strong wind,” said Ramesh Sahu, a devotee.

Farmers in rural areas also reported damage to standing crops. “If the rain and wind continue, more crops could fall, and the losses will increase,” said Pramod Kumar, a farmer in Hardoi.

The state government has put district administrations on alert in view of the forecast and the possibility of flash floods. Districts identified as vulnerable to sudden flooding include Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Basti, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Gonda, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amethi, Kaushambi and Chitrakoot.

Schools have been ordered to remain closed in districts under red alert and facing the possibility of flash floods.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates in affected areas to remain vigilant and visit vulnerable locations. Relief and rescue agencies have been asked to remain prepared, while district administrations have been directed to issue weather warnings.

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms and lightning and to stay away from open areas, trees and water bodies.

IMD data showed that Banda recorded 227.6 mm of rainfall, Fatehgarh 224 mm, Nanpara in Bahraich 217 mm, Hardoi 214 mm, Kayamganj in Farrukhabad 210 mm, Hamirpur 210 mm and Kannauj 204 mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki and several other districts also received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms over the past 48 hours damaged 117 houses in the state, government sources said. District magistrates have been directed to assess damage to houses and crops, while field officials have been asked to monitor waterlogged areas and shift vulnerable families to safer locations where necessary.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in districts including Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Etah, Mainpuri and Bareilly, while several districts in eastern and southern Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive heavy rain.

In view of heavy rainfall in Nepal, special vigilance has been ordered in districts bordering the neighbouring country, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh, amid the possibility of rising river levels.

Fire services, the Provincial Armed Constabulary, civil defence personnel, home guards and Aapda Mitras have been asked to remain available for rescue operations. District magistrates have also been directed to stay in the field and continuously assess the situation.

The Relief Commissioner said weather conditions were expected to normalise after about 36 hours and urged people requiring emergency assistance to contact the relief helpline 1070.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a video on X showing waterlogging on the Ganga Expressway and suggested that it be renamed the “Ganga Express Waterway”.

“Rivers of BJP corruption are flowing on the Ganga Expressway. A golden opportunity for those who change names, give it a new name: Ganga Express Waterway. Utterly condemnable!” he wrote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)